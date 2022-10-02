9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern.

Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.

Truist Field Pumpkin Patch: On Saturday, Oct. 15, Truist Field in Uptown is turning into a patch with thousands of pumpkins for sale ($10 for small, $20 for large). The event runs 10am-4pm. Reserve your spot here.

Hall Family Farm

Spend an entire day at Hall Family Farm by roaming through the 7-acre corn maze, going pumpkin picking, hopping on the musical hayride and eating apple cider doughnuts by a bonfire. They’re open now for the fall season.

Location: 445 West Rebound Rd., Lancaster

Hours: 9am-6pm Sunday; closed Monday-Tuesday; 11am-6pm Wednesday-Thursday; 9am-10pm Friday-Saturday

Cost: Admission is free but here’s a breakdown of other costs:

Pumpkins are 70 cents per pound

Hayrides are $3.50 (2 and under are free)

Corn maze is $10, kids’ corn maze is $3

Bonfire is $75 for four hours

Playground is free

Aw Shucks! Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

This farm is great for parents looking to keep their kiddos of any age occupied for a few hours. There’s a corn maze that changes its design every year, a play area, bonfires, wagon rides and an animal barn.

The fall season runs Sept. 23 to Nov. 6

Location: 3718 Plyler Mill Rd., Monroe

Hours: 6-11pm Friday; 11am-11pm Saturday; 1-6pm Sunday

Cost: Admission is $10 for kids and $12 for adults. Pumpkins and food are available for extra cost.

Bush-N-Vine Farm

About an hour outside of Charlotte, Bush-N-Vine Farm has a cafe with blueberry and apple cider donuts, slushies and hot dogs, plus U-pick pumpkins and a one-mile walking trail.

The fall season runs now through Oct. 31.

Location: 1650 Filbert Highway, York

Hours: Sept. 25 to Oct. 31; Monday through Saturday from 8am to 5pm. Details.

Cost: Pumpkins under five pounds are for $1.15 per pound, and pumpkins over five pounds are 69 cents per pound. Admission is free.

Carrigan Farms

This Mooresville family farm has U-pick pumpkins by day, and transforms into haunted attraction Scarrigan Farms by night. Apple cider donuts and apple cider slushies are available from the food truck Saturday-Sunday.

U-pick begins Oct. 1

Location: 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville

Hours: Varies.

Reservations are required. Make yours here. are required. Make yours

Cost: $14 for admission (includes a pumpkin from the patch). They accept cash or check only.

Cherry Place Farm

Cherry Place Farm’s October festival allows visitors to go on self-guided tours of the farm which has a 2-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, farm animals, kids’ activities and free popcorn.

U-pick runs every weekend in October.

Location: 1922 Oakdale Rd., Rock Hill, South Carolina

Hours: 10am-6pm on Saturdays and 1-6pm on Sundays

Cost: Admission is $10 per person (free for ages 2 and under) and pumpkins are $9 apiece.

Millstone Creek Orchards

Go on a Pumpkin Pickin’ Adventure complete with access to the patch, a 4-ounce apple cider slushie, a pumpkin seed tasting, an apple cider demonstration and a hayride through the orchard, plus a $3 credit toward a pumpkin. They also have costume contests and pumpkin decorating.

Pumpkin Pickin’ Adventures are every weekend in October.

Location: 506 Parks Crossroads Church Rd., Ramseur

Hours: 9am-3pm Saturday 1-3pm Sunday

Cost: The adventure is $17.95 per person; free for kids 2 and under.

Patterson Farm

In addition to pick-your-own pumpkins, Patterson Farm has a corn maze, a playground, a corn pit and other kid-friendly fall attractions.

Fall activities and pumpkin picking are open now to Nov. 5.

Location: 10390 Caldwell Rd., Mount Ulla

Hours: Noon t0 5pm on weekdays and 9am-5pm on weekends.

Cost: Admission to the patch if free and pumpkins are priced by the pound. Access to the other fall farm activities costs $16 a person online or $19 at the gate (children under 2 are free).

Shelby Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Admission to the farm includes pumpkin picking, an 8-acre corn maze and more than 40 (!) other attractions. You can do a haunted corn maze after dark on Fridays and Saturdays.

Festivities run now through Oct. 30

Location: 120 Broadway Dr., Shelby

Hours: 4-10 pm Fridays; 10am-10pm Saturday; 2-8pm Sunday (patch closes at 7pm Friday-Saturday)

Cost: Admission is $13 and includes the corn maze, a hayride to the pumpkin patch plus four activity tickets. Pumpkins are priced by size.

Wise Acres

What could be better than eating pizza and picking a pumpkin on a sunny fall day? Wise Acres also has a corn pit, wagon rides, a corn maze, zip lines, playgrounds and a barrel train.

The fall season runs now through Nov. 6.

Reservations are required. You can make them here. are required. You can make them

Location: 4701 Hartis Rd., Indian Trail

Hours: Time vary. The farm is open Thursday-Sunday, with pizza available select days.

Cost: Admission is $3 per person (without pizza) or $28 for two pizzas plus $3 per person admission. Pumpkins are priced per pound, and other actives cost extra.

