CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue to push north overnight into Saturday morning. Heavy rainfall will taper off to scattered showers after sunrise on Saturday.

• Saturday: Scattered showers, patchy fog early

• Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible

• Monday: Partly cloudy, a stray shower possible.

As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, more rainfall can be expected across the Carolinas. Overnight, moderate to heavy rain will continue along with occasional wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. On Saturday there will be a chance for some lingering scattered showers, especially in the morning. Highs on Saturday will range from the 50s in the mountains to mid-60s across the piedmont. For Sunday, a few scattered showers will be possible otherwise expect gradual clearing throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s.

We will kick off the work week with the possibility of a few stray showers on Monday. By Monday afternoon expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. High pressure will begin to build across the southeast on Tuesday. Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny, drier, and warmer within the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tropical Update: The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian are slowly lifting north across the Carolinas. Gusty winds of more than 40mph, heavy rain, and the potential for flooding will continue through Saturday morning.

Stay safe!

Elissia Wilson

