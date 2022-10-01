NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

North Carolina reports four storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian

Three of the deaths that were reported involved vehicles.
Flooding from Hurricane Ian
Flooding from Hurricane Ian(WECT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian are mostly past the Carolinas on Saturday afternoon, but not before it left a swath of damage on the North and South Carolina coasts, and caused multiple deaths in N.C.

According to Gov. Roy Cooper, four people were killed in storm-related incidents as Ian passed through.

The first death came on Friday when a 25-year-old man lost control of his automobile in Johnston County and hydroplaned into another vehicle.

A 24-year-old woman died on Friday afternoon when her vehicle went off of a wet road in Clayton and struck a tree.

On Friday night, a 22-year-old man drowned in Martin County after the truck he was driving left the roadway and became submerged in a swampy area.

The fourth death happened on Saturday in Johnston County when a 65-year-old man died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to running a generator in a closed garage. His wife had to be hospitalized.

The State of North Carolina requested a federal emergency declaration Friday afternoon and it was granted early Saturday by President Biden and FEMA.

The emergency declaration provides federal recovery support and reimbursement for emergency protective expenses incurred by state and local governments during the storm.

Damage assessments that are beginning now will determine if Ian’s effects in North Carolina qualify for further federal assistance.

Related: Ian causes flooding, downed trees, power outages across the Carolinas

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The center of Ian's circulation should be closer to the NC/VA state line by 8 a.m. Saturday.
Tracking Ian: Storm downgraded to post-tropical cyclone as it moves further into the Carolinas
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North Carolina and South Carolina updates
Hundreds of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were canceled Friday ahead of...
More than 300 flights canceled at CLT Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian
Tracking Ian
First Alert Weather Day: Remnants of Ian to impact Friday-Sunday
Tropical watches and warnings
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning as Ian set to bring heavy rain, strong winds

Latest News

The Little Sugar Creek Greenway at Charlotte's Elizabeth Park flooded on Friday due to the...
Ian causes flooding, downed trees, power outages across the Carolinas
Police lights.
Kidnapping call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Catawba County, authorities say
Structure Fire on South Waccamaw Drive
Large fire damages 3 homes in Garden City neighborhood
Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines
Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines