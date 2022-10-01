Kidnapping call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Catawba County, authorities say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a report of a kidnapping overnight in Catawba County ended with authorities opening fire on a person.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a report of a kidnapping at a home along Village Circle.

When authorities arrived, they said they saw a person standing outside of a truck, holding another individual inside the vehicle hostage at gunpoint.

Hostage negotiators and made contact with the person, who made threats to shoot the hostage and then himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement said deputies eventually shot and killed the individual. The hostage was not harmed, authorities added.

No other information was immediately available. Check back with WBTV for more details as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.