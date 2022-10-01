First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian will push into Virginia today, leaving us with clouds and damp, cool conditions.

Saturday : Not much rain, but not much sunshine

Sunday : Stays cool, very small shower risk

Next Week: Sunshine, dry and seasonably warm

FIRST ALERT: The heavy rain & wind from Friday is now long gone, but it will stay cloudy & damp through a big chunk of today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. At least the afternoon should be mainly dry (outside of the mountains). #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/8WFZARdeDl — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 1, 2022

As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. I’m not forecasting a lot of sunshine, but I’m also not forecasting a lot of rain. Clouds and pockets of mist and drizzle will linger this morning, though clouds may break a bit during the afternoon. We’ll inch into the middle 60s this afternoon. A shower risk will linger through the day in the mountains, where highs in the lower 50s are forecast.

Even without a drop a rain in the @wbtv_news area for nearly 3 weeks, thanks to #Ian's heavy rain at the last minute, #CLT closed September with a rainfall surplus. The yearly deficit has been closed to under 1/3 of an inch. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/EPhw0LqG1q — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 1, 2022

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs again in the middle 60s. There is a very small shower risk as a weak front approaches from the north, though most of the day should remain dry.

Some clouds and perhaps a lone shower could be around at the start of the work week, but Monday afternoon will bring more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT in play for today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area as the remnants of #Ian slowly pull away to the north. Not much rain, but maybe not much sunshine either. Much drier weather for the rest of the forecast! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/pb58fQbErl — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 1, 2022

High pressure will build across the southeast on Tuesday and provide beautiful weather through the end of the week. Highs will be in the seasonal 70s with chilly nighttime lows in the 40s.

Tropical Update: There are no systems in the Atlantic Ocean expected to strengthen through the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

