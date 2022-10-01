NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool

As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today.
As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian will push into Virginia today, leaving us with clouds and damp, cool conditions.

  • Saturday:  Not much rain, but not much sunshine
  • Sunday:  Stays cool, very small shower risk
  • Next Week:  Sunshine, dry and seasonably warm

As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. I’m not forecasting a lot of sunshine, but I’m also not forecasting a lot of rain. Clouds and pockets of mist and drizzle will linger this morning, though clouds may break a bit during the afternoon. We’ll inch into the middle 60s this afternoon. A shower risk will linger through the day in the mountains, where highs in the lower 50s are forecast.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs again in the middle 60s. There is a very small shower risk as a weak front approaches from the north, though most of the day should remain dry.

Some clouds and perhaps a lone shower could be around at the start of the work week, but Monday afternoon will bring more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure will build across the southeast on Tuesday and provide beautiful weather through the end of the week. Highs will be in the seasonal 70s with chilly nighttime lows in the 40s.

Tropical Update: There are no systems in the Atlantic Ocean expected to strengthen through the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The center of Ian's circulation should be closer to the NC/VA state line by 8 a.m. Saturday.
Tracking Ian: Storm downgraded to post-tropical cyclone as it moves further into the Carolinas
Tracking Ian
First Alert Weather Day: Remnants of Ian to impact Friday-Sunday
Hundreds of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were canceled Friday ahead of...
More than 300 flights canceled at CLT Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North Carolina and South Carolina updates
Tropical watches and warnings
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning as Ian set to bring heavy rain, strong winds

Latest News

A large tree was down across Choyce Avenue, just off of Nations Ford Road, in southwest...
Almost 290K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines
Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines