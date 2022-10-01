Dry weather returns for the workweek as remnants of Ian move out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian continue to bring rain to the Ohio River Valley and mid-Atlantic, only a few sprinkles and thick cloud cover can be expected to linger across the Carolinas.

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy.

Monday: Sun and clouds, breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and pleasant.

The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian will finally exit the lower 48 on Monday. From there, an area of high pressure will build across the southeast, bringing sunshine and tranquil conditions for next week.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy, cool, and damp with lows ranging from the upper 40s in the mountains to lower 50s across the piedmont.

More peeks of sunshine can be expected for Sunday but overall, it still looks to be a cloudy and breezy day; highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s.

A dry and benign weather patter begins on Monday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 50s in the mountains to mid 60s across the piedmont.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Warm, dry conditions will continue for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is giving a tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days. Otherwise, the tropics look quiet for now.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

