Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Chesterfield County

Officials said a male died after being shot in the Hunts Mill Road area.
Officials are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield County.
Officials are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield County.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield County on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Hunts Mill Road area around 3:30 p.m.

Once at the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

