Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield County on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Hunts Mill Road area around 3:30 p.m.

Once at the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

