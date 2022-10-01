Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Chesterfield County
Officials said a male died after being shot in the Hunts Mill Road area.
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield County on Saturday, officials said.
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Hunts Mill Road area around 3:30 p.m.
Once at the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot.
Officials have not yet released the victim’s name.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
