Crews respond to structure fire in Garden City

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to the scene of a fire in the Garden City area.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene.

It has been confirmed that at least one home was involved, possibly more.

Residents near the scene are unable to get to their homes at this time.

There are very limited details about the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

