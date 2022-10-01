NC DHHS Flu
Authorities request help in locating missing Lincoln County teen

The 17-year-old boy has been missing since Sept. 16.
Mason Lewis was last seen on Sept. 16.
Mason Lewis was last seen on Sept. 16.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Mason Kahleb Lewis was last seen at a home on Cerelia Lane in Denver, N.C. on Sept. 16.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

