Authorities request help in locating missing Lincoln County teen

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Mason Kahleb Lewis was last seen at a home on Cerelia Lane in Denver, N.C. on Sept. 16.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Related: Missing 79-year-old woman from Chester County found ‘alive and responsive’

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.