NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

VIDEO: Deputies rescue woman from extreme flood waters after Hurricane Ian

Authorities in Florida helped rescue a woman whose car was swept away by flood waters due to Hurricane Ian. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida helped rescue a woman caught in dangerous flood waters from Hurricane Ian.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida shared a dramatic video of the woman being pulled to safety by a team of deputies.

Authorities said the woman’s car was swept away by an extreme current in flood waters near Dean and Lake Underhill roads after the Little Econ River surged due to Hurricane Ian.

According to the sheriff’s office, a responding deputy had 200 feet of rope in his patrol vehicle, and a team of five deputies formed a human chain to pull the woman to safety.

Deputies said the rushing water was at least 10 feet deep where they found the woman.

The Associated Press reports that rescue crews in Florida have piloted boats and waded through riverine streets to save thousands of people trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings since the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

The storm is heading for another landfall in South Carolina. (CNN, US COAST GUARD, DAN ALLERS, FRANK LONI, WKMG, WCSC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tropical Storm Warning is now out for the Charlotte metro area ahead of impacts from Ian.
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning ahead of impacts from Ian
Tropical watches and warnings
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning as Ian set to bring heavy rain, strong winds
Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Carolinas as a Category 1 hurricane in Georgetown, S.C. on...
Tracking Ian: Storm downgraded to post-tropical cyclone as it moves further into the Carolinas
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Tracking Ian
First Alert Weather Day: Remnants of Ian to impact Friday-Sunday

Latest News

U.S. Army veteran lowers American Flag in the midst of Ian
U.S. Army veteran lowers American Flag in the midst of Ian
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Officials: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Baltic pipelines
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs