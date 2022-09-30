NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Troopers: Burke Co. crash kills 1, injures 3

Two children were injured in the crash.
One person is dead and three others injured, including two children, following a crash Thursday...
One person is dead and three others injured, including two children, following a crash Thursday afternoon in Burke County.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE CO., N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and three others injured, including two children, following a crash Thursday afternoon in Burke County.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road.

A 2016 Dodge Ram crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rouge head-on. A 2005 Toyota Camry driving behind the Nissan attempted to avoid the crash and in doing so, ran off the road to the right and hit a tree, according to investigators.

The driver of the Dodge, Angelo Messineo, 69, of Hudson, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, Jennifer Nicole Rector, 42, of Connelly Springs, died at the scene.

Three passengers in the Nissan, ages 45, 13, and 10, were taken to nearby hospitals.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Investigating troopers charged Messineo with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tropical Storm Warning is now out for the Charlotte metro area ahead of impacts from Ian.
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning ahead of impacts from Ian
Tropical watches and warnings
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning as Ian set to bring heavy rain, strong winds
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Hurricane Ian has winds of 85 mph as of Friday at 5 a.m., remaining a Category 1 storm.
Tracking Ian: Storm remains a Category 1 hurricane Friday morning, set to make afternoon landfall in S.C.
Closed sign
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Classes go virtual, high school football games, community events rescheduled due to Ian

Latest News

A Clover, S.C. man was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor Tuesday.
Clover, S.C. man accused of distributing child sexual material
American Airlines and Frontier Airlines have both canceled flights at Charlotte Douglas...
Hundreds of flights canceled at CLT Airport ahead of impacts from Ian
Hundreds of flights canceled at CLT Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian
Federal assistance approved for S.C. ahead of Hurricane Ian