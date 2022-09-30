Troopers: Burke Co. crash kills 1, injures 3

BURKE CO., N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and three others injured, including two children, following a crash Thursday afternoon in Burke County.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road.

A 2016 Dodge Ram crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rouge head-on. A 2005 Toyota Camry driving behind the Nissan attempted to avoid the crash and in doing so, ran off the road to the right and hit a tree, according to investigators.

The driver of the Dodge, Angelo Messineo, 69, of Hudson, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, Jennifer Nicole Rector, 42, of Connelly Springs, died at the scene.

Three passengers in the Nissan, ages 45, 13, and 10, were taken to nearby hospitals.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Investigating troopers charged Messineo with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

