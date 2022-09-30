Strong winds, heavy rain from Ian causing downed trees, power lines across the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ian officially made landfall in the Carolinas just after 2 p.m. on Friday, and is already causing damage in Charlotte and its surrounding areas.

According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, more than 100,000 customers are currently without power across the Carolinas.

Reports of downed power lines have come in from across the WBTV viewing area, and Duke Energy says it has crews ready to assess and repair any damage that occurs.

A full list of energy providers and their outage maps can be found here.

In addition to power lines, downed trees have also taken their toll, including on people’s property. On Tyrone Drive in east Charlotte, a tree fell and crushed a vehicle and damaged a home around the same time that Ian made landfall in South Carolina.

Just arrived here at Tyrone Drive. A tree fell on this car and other limbs are scattered across the front yard. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/NfYSFokmtP — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) September 30, 2022

Flooding, which is another concern, has already begun in parts of the viewing area.

Local fire departments and law-enforcement agencies have also reported damage across the Carolinas.

Dating back to Thursday afternoon, the Charlotte Fire Department says that it has responded to nearly 40 storm-related emergencies.

On the coast, reports say that piers have been partially washed away.

Viewers can submit pictures and videos of the weather at wbtv.com/weather, or through the First Alert Weather app.

WBTV has reporters stationed through Charlotte and its surrounding counties, and will keep you updated on Ian throughout the evening and the rest of the weekend, both online and on-air.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone with winds of 70 mph and a movement to the north at 15 mph. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 a.m. Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph.

The center of Ian will linger over the region for Sunday and Monday, rotating showers through the WBTV viewing area at times.

Related: Tracking Ian: Category 1 hurricane makes landfall near Georgetown, S.C.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.