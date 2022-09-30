NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

State of Emergency declared in Union Co.; emergency officials prepare for Ian

The hope is they don’t have to use the equipment this weekend.
Monroe Fire Chief Ron Fowler says they've been preparing since last week -- for the potential of flooding and heavy wind.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian expected to make a second landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast, the storm is also expected to bring heavy rain and wind to Union County.

Late Thursday, Union County and the city of Monroe both issued state of emergency declarations.

The declaration, according to the county, “gives the sheriff’s office authority to close roads impacted by flooding and issue citations to motorists who disregard emergency barricades. The declaration also allows the county’s administrative team to increase funding allocated for emergency purposes.”

First responders are ready to go, when called this weekend.

“You plan for the worst and hope for the best,” Monroe Fire Chief Ron Fowler told WBTV. “We feel like we’re as prepared as we can be.”

Fowler says they’ve been preparing since last week for the potential of flooding and heavy wind.

That includes checking equipment.

“Things like chainsaws, those type of things we never know if we’re gonna get trees down or that type of thing,” he said. “Making sure our small equipment is ready, water rescue equipment, you know now that we’re seeing that it’s potentially a very heavy rain in our area.”

Extra staffing will be on hand Friday including a water rescue team.

“We will put our PFD, our dry suits, on our helmets, our gloves, protective boots, and all of that just pretty much helps us stay safe from anything that may be in the water,” said Capt. Charlie Porter. “We carry a large boat, a small boat and a raft. Both have motors up there that you know if we need to get into moving water.”

The hope is they don’t have to use the equipment this weekend.

As always, if you see any flooded roads, turn around.

“Just stress for everyone to be prepared. Be as self-sufficient as you can, you know we really strive to be self-sufficient for those three days...up to 72 hours. Just in case we lose power or lose any of those critical utility services,” Fowler said.

County officials say the Emergency Operations Center will be activated on Friday at 8 a.m. to monitor the impacts of Ian.

Emergency Management, along with Bakers Volunteer Fire Department, is prepared to assist Monroe Fire Department’s swiftwater rescue team, officials said.

Also: Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tropical Storm Warning is now out for the Charlotte metro area ahead of impacts from Ian.
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning ahead of impacts from Ian
An eruption off Tonga has created a tiny island in the Pacific.
A new island has emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Ian returned to hurricane status as it strengthened in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.
Tracking Ian: Storm upgrades to Category 1 hurricane on Thursday evening
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”

Latest News

FEMA response on how they respond following a storm
Former FEMA Administration gives tips ahead of Ian; talks about federal government response
Monroe Fire Department gears up for Ian
The pandemic forced the annual Rock Horror Picture Show tour to be held at drive-ins, but the...
Do the ‘Time Warp’ again — ‘Rocky Horror’ show will travel
One person was killed in a crash in the Ballantyne area on Thursday night.
One person killed in crash in south Charlotte, Medic says