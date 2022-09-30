Messy through Friday night, yet improving weather for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue through Friday night, with rain diminishing into Saturday morning. Passing rain showers will develop at times on Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Gusty winds and heavy rain continue into Friday night.

A few rain showers are expected this weekend, yet overall less impactful.

Drier weather develops for next week.

Friday night weather will be bad, but will improve over the weekend. (WBTV)

Hurricane Ian officially made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, at 2:05 PM Friday, September 30th, 2022, as a category 1 hurricane, with sustained winds of 85 mph. Ian is moving to the north at 15 mph, and will move across the WBTV viewing area Friday night into Saturday morning. Tropical storm force winds (39+ mph) extend out 275 miles from the center of circulation, and hurricane force winds (74+ mph) extend out 70 miles.

Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible through tonight, with many areas picking up 1-3+ inches of rainfall. Overnight will be cool, with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A few rain showers and breezy conditions continue for Saturday, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with spotty rain showers at times. Sunday will start off with morning temperatures in the 50s, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a stray rain shower possible. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Pleasant weather develops for midweek next week, with high temperatures around 70 degrees for Tuesday, with low to mid 70s Wednesday through Friday. A few spotty rain showers are possible for next Friday.

Hurricane Ian Update:

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Ian is post-tropical, meaning that it’s lost it’s tropical characteristics, with winds of 70 mph, and a movement to the north at 15 mph. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 a.m. Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph.

The center of Ian will linger over the region for Sunday and Monday, rotating showers through the WBTV viewing area at times.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

