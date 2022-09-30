NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Rowan County

Officials said that two men began arguing before one shot and killed the other.
Willie Junior Wilks, 41, is being charged in the shooting death of another man in East Spencer.
Willie Junior Wilks, 41, is being charged in the shooting death of another man in East Spencer.(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man in East Spencer on Wednesday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to 314 East Torbush Drive, just off of Long Street, after 12 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Officials said that Antonio Sherrod Blocker, 40, and Willie Junior Wilks, 41, had gotten into an argument, which turned physical. A third-party had to break up the fight.

During the course of the incident, authorities said that Wilks shot Blocker in the stomach.

Rowan County EMS pronounced Blocker dead at the scene.

Wilks is being charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was given a $75,000 bond and was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.

Related: Authorities make arrest in 2021 Rowan County shooting death investigation

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tropical Storm Warning is now out for the Charlotte metro area ahead of impacts from Ian.
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning ahead of impacts from Ian
Tropical watches and warnings
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning as Ian set to bring heavy rain, strong winds
Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Carolinas as a Category 1 hurricane in Georgetown, S.C. on...
Tracking Ian: Storm downgraded to post-tropical cyclone as it moves further into the Carolinas
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Tracking Ian
First Alert Weather Day: Remnants of Ian to impact Friday-Sunday

Latest News

A house and a vehicle was damaged when a tree fell in east Charlotte.
Strong winds, heavy rain from Ian causing downed trees, power lines across the area
Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows flood waters from Ian in Atlantic Beach.
Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina
Airports impacted by Ian
Monitoring the storm in Lancaster County