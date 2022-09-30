Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man in East Spencer on Wednesday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to 314 East Torbush Drive, just off of Long Street, after 12 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Officials said that Antonio Sherrod Blocker, 40, and Willie Junior Wilks, 41, had gotten into an argument, which turned physical. A third-party had to break up the fight.

During the course of the incident, authorities said that Wilks shot Blocker in the stomach.

Rowan County EMS pronounced Blocker dead at the scene.

Wilks is being charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was given a $75,000 bond and was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.

