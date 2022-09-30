Live Stream: Oak Island Water Rescue
Here’s a live stream of what Oak Island, NC is seeing as Ian moves across the Carolinas.
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, NC (WBTV) - A Tropical Storm Warning has been hoisted for the Charlotte-Metro area ahead of impacts from Hurricane Ian.
All eyes are on Ian, including Oak Island, North Carolina. Here’s a live stream of what that area is seeing as Ian moves across the Carolinas.
» Tracking Ian: Tracking Ian: Category 1 hurricane makes landfall near Georgetown, S.C.
Watch live:
