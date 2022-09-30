Isabel Ramirez passes away after battle with heart defects, genetic conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Not a good post, but one her family would like out there to update all those who cared and sent great thoughts.

Isabel Ramirez died last Sunday after an eight-month life. She was born during the winter storm, Izzy, and arrived six weeks early with several congenital heart defects, two genetic conditions, and other ailments that would be discovered over time. That early time became six extra weeks they got with her, her family says.

“We are trying to make this a celebration of Izzy’s life,” family friend Elizabeth Oliver said, while serving as a spokesperson for Lauren and Gil Ramirez. “Izzy will always be with them, and all of us. Lauren calls her daughter, ‘very brave.’”

Izzy was first introduced as one of our amazing #MollysKids back in February (here >>> https://tinyurl.com/IzzyRamirezMKs).

Her nurses and caregivers said despite being so young, Izzy had a “tenacious spirit,” “unmistakable side eye,” and adorably “chubby cheeks.” Arts and craft gifts from nurses, friends and family filled her hospital room, as that room at Duke University Hospital began to feel like a second home.

“We just wanted everyone to know she fought and fought,” Elizabeth said. “She’s survived by her sister Eva, her dog Koa, her grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, and friends. Everyone has been so supportive.”

The Good, the Bad, and the Always Real. Hate every bit of this.

- Molly

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.