Ian closing in on the South Carolina coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ian will make a second U.S. landfall today along the South Carolina coast, just north of Charleston. As the storm pushes inland toward North Carolina, it will gradually weaken and should dissipate over the weekend in southwest Virginia.

Local impacts from Ian (First Alert Weather)

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY across the WBTV viewing area. As Ian treks northwest across the Carolinas, there will be bands of heavy rain and gusty winds of 45-55 mph deep into the afternoon and evening hours before the remnants drift farther north and away from the Charlotte area.

Futurecast wind gusts (First Alert Weather)

Three to perhaps as much as six inches of rain may fall before it is all over, and today will also be cold with afternoon readings mainly in the 50s.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will gradually taper down overnight and Saturday looks to be a much less active weather day. In fact, while a FIRST ALERT is still in play, there may only be a few scattered showers around for the afternoon hours as temperatures rebound to the upper 60s.

We’re going to keep scattered showers in the forecast for Sunday and perhaps even Monday as well, with cool highs again only getting back to the upper 60s.

By the middle part of next week, we’ll return to more pleasant conditions with sunshine and highs in the seasonable 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

