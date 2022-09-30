Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain, heavy wind across the region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wet, windy, and unsettled throughout the day for today with a risk for flash flooding and downed trees and power lines.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Heavy rain & tropical storm force winds

Saturday & Sunday: Not as wet, cool

Next Week: Looking pleasant & fall-like

Tropical moisture from Hurricane Ian continues to drive rain across the region pushing to the northwest. Rain will only continue to get heavier throughout the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours with wind gusts peaking from 40-50 mph. Expect high temperatures to be rain cooled and chilly in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in place for all counties excluding our mountain communities.

A Flood Watch is also in effect across the region.

Rain will linger into early Saturday morning with the second half of the day looking mainly dry with potentially some breaks of sun. Winds will also settle down after the rain clears out. It’ll be a cool day with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Sunday will stay mostly cloudy with a few showers lingering throughout the day. It’ll be another cool day with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Your weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

The outlook for next week appears pleasant and fall-like with high temperatures mostly in the 70s with mainly dry conditions.

11 AM FRIDAY TROPICAL UPDATE: Ian remains a Category 1 hurricane expected to make landfall just north of Charleston, SC near Georgetown this afternoon. As Ian goes over land and moves to the NW weakening out of a hurricane, it will still produce tropical storm force winds around the Charlotte area with peak gusts between 50-60 mph. This will most likely occur this evening and tonight.

Stay weather aware & stay dry!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

