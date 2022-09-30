Hundreds of flights canceled at CLT Airport ahead of impacts from Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Hundreds of Friday flights have been canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport ahead of impacts from Hurricane Ian.

According to FlightAware, approximately 236 flights have been canceled at CLT Airport as of 7:20 a.m. Friday.

The majority of those flights are with PSA Airlines, with 137 cancellations. American Airlines is reporting 54 cancellations, and Piedmont has 27.

CLT Airport staff are advising travelers to check with their airline for flight status before coming to the airport.

CLT is closely monitoring weather conditions from Hurricane Ian. Please check with your airline on the status of your flight before coming to #CLTairport. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) September 29, 2022

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, Hurricane Ian remains a Category 1 storm, with top winds at 85 mph, with a movement to the north/northeast at 9 mph.

It was centered just to the south and east of Charleston, S.C. Ian is set to make landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, S.C., possibly around Georgetown, around 2 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 hurricane, with 85 mph winds.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Hickory and Highway 321 and eastward, including the Charlotte-Metro area and counties to the south and east of Charlotte, and along and east of Interstate 85.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday, with the biggest impacts from heavy rain and damaging winds happening during the day.

