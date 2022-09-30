Clover, S.C. man accused of distributing child sexual material

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Clover, S.C. man was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor Tuesday.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Grover Lester Denton Jr., 71.

Investigators received a CypterTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that they say led them to Denton.

He allegedly distributed files of child sexual material.

Denton was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment

