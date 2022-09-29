NC DHHS Flu
Wind gusts near 45 mph, heavy rain expected Friday from Tropical Storm Ian

It is bringing catastrophic flooding to central Florida and the swatch of damage back to Fort Myers is extensive.
Ian is forecast to strengthen and there is some question as to just how strong it may get before making a second U.S. landfall Friday in South Carolina.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of right now, Ian is a tropical storm, with winds of 65 mph, moving northeast at 8 mph, soon to exit Florida.

It is bringing catastrophic flooding to central Florida and the swatch of damage back to Fort Myers is extensive.

Over the Atlantic, Ian is forecast to strengthen and there is some question as to just how strong it may get before making a second U.S. landfall Friday in South Carolina. Ian will either be a strong tropical storm or a low-grade Category 1 hurricane. As of now, it is forecast to come ashore just south of Charleston. I would not be at all surprised if it is a hurricane and landfall is a bit farther up the coast.

As we’ve seen with the much faster forward speed, a slight change in the landfall site could have big implications on our local weather.

Already with the storm forecast to be stronger at landfall, we’ve increased the possible wind gusts to near 45 mph, especially south/east of Interstate 85, Friday PM. There is a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Lancaster and Chesterfield counties in South Carolina at this time, and based on the forecast, some sort of wind warning will probably be issued for the North Carolina Piedmont later today.

We’ll stay dry today with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and tonight, but rain will overspread the area from southeast to northwest early on Friday. It will also be very windy and cold, with afternoon readings only in the upper 50s to lower 60s, about 20 degrees below normal for late September.

Depending on the eventual track and forward speed, it appears as if the worst weather around the WBTV viewing area will come Friday and Friday night, tapering down early on Saturday.

Gusty winds and flooding from three to six inches of rain are the main concerns. Please note, if the track shifts farther east, the local impacts will likely adjust as well, so you are urged to stay on top of the situation and pay attention to forecast updates.

Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

