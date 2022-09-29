Wind gusts near 45 mph, heavy rain expected Friday from Tropical Storm Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of right now, Ian is a tropical storm, with winds of 65 mph, moving northeast at 8 mph, soon to exit Florida.

It is bringing catastrophic flooding to central Florida and the swatch of damage back to Fort Myers is extensive.

Over the Atlantic, Ian is forecast to strengthen and there is some question as to just how strong it may get before making a second U.S. landfall Friday in South Carolina. Ian will either be a strong tropical storm or a low-grade Category 1 hurricane. As of now, it is forecast to come ashore just south of Charleston. I would not be at all surprised if it is a hurricane and landfall is a bit farther up the coast.

FIRST ALERT: #Ian likely to be a very strong Tropical Storm or a low-grade #Hurricane at landfall south of Charleston Friday PM & stay strong thru SC, only slowly weakening over NC. 3-6" of rain, gusts to 45 mph Friday afternoon/eve #CLT & @wbtv_news area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/7hCBknbrrI — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 29, 2022

As we’ve seen with the much faster forward speed, a slight change in the landfall site could have big implications on our local weather.

Already with the storm forecast to be stronger at landfall, we’ve increased the possible wind gusts to near 45 mph, especially south/east of Interstate 85, Friday PM. There is a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Lancaster and Chesterfield counties in South Carolina at this time, and based on the forecast, some sort of wind warning will probably be issued for the North Carolina Piedmont later today.

FIRST ALERT: Current watches & warnings here. The current track brings #Ian into SC near Charleston Friday PM,as either a strong Tropical Storm or low-grade #hurricane. It is possible the track could shift north & sprawling impacts up coast likely. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/5P0TsRxlNk — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 29, 2022

We’ll stay dry today with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and tonight, but rain will overspread the area from southeast to northwest early on Friday. It will also be very windy and cold, with afternoon readings only in the upper 50s to lower 60s, about 20 degrees below normal for late September.

Depending on the eventual track and forward speed, it appears as if the worst weather around the WBTV viewing area will come Friday and Friday night, tapering down early on Saturday.

FIRST ALERT: With #Ian forecast to move faster, the worst of the weather may be over with around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area early Saturday, but other models suggest showers will linger through much of Saturday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/tCMCusU9Uy — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 29, 2022

Gusty winds and flooding from three to six inches of rain are the main concerns. Please note, if the track shifts farther east, the local impacts will likely adjust as well, so you are urged to stay on top of the situation and pay attention to forecast updates.

Al Conklin

FIRST ALERT: The biggest concerns for #CLT & the @wbtv_news area Friday - Friday night - early Saturday will be torrential rainfall of 3-6 inches & wind gusts of 35-45 mph. Flooding & power outages seem likely. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/9MmprGaY0G — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 29, 2022

