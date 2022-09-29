NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning as Ian set to bring heavy rain, strong winds

Ian is expected to hit South Carolina’s coast Friday afternoon.
For today, expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 70 degrees with dry conditions. Winds will pick up today with gusts near 30 mph at times!
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re gearing up for local impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, which is already bringing clouds and windy conditions our way.

  • Today: Dry, increasing clouds & windy
  • First Alert Weather Day Friday & Saturday: Heavy rain & tropical storm force winds
  • Sunday: Not as wet, lingering showers

Clouds from the outer bands of Ian have already moved across the region this morning. For today, expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 70 degrees with dry conditions. Winds will pick up today with gusts near 30 mph at times!

Storm impact scale
Storm impact scale(First Alert Weather)

Rain will move in as early as Friday morning and become heavy throughout the day into Saturday. Winds will be strong gusting between 40-50 mph. Flash flooding along with downed trees/power lines are the primary concerns as of now. Tie down any loose outdoor furniture and bring them indoors! Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Lingering clouds and showers are anticipated for Saturday but it does not appear to be as wet as Friday with breaks. Rain chances will continue into Sunday. High temperatures will be cool in the upper 60s.

Ian is a strong tropical storm now moving off Florida into the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center has Ian strengthening into a category 1 hurricane as it makes another landfall on the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. The track of Ian has sped up which means we will feel stronger impacts in terms of wind with gusts upwards of 45 mph. Rain will move in early Friday morning becoming heavy throughout the evening and overnight hours. Accumulations will range from 3-6′'. With the speed of Ian increasing, we could see some improvement in our weather for the second half of the day Saturday. A Tropical Storm Warning has been added for Charlotte and surrounding cities until further notice!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eruption off Tonga has created a tiny island in the Pacific.
A new island has emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
The current track brings Ian into South Caroline near Charleston Friday PM as either a strong...
Tracking Ian: Tropical Storm Warning issued for Charlotte metro area
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian nears North Carolina.
Gov. Roy Cooper issues state of emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches N.C.
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the Charlotte area due to impacts from the remnants...
First Alert Weather Day: Ian set to bring heavy rain, strong wind on Saturday

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ian to hit the Carolinas this weekend, First Alert Weather Days declared
A Tropical Storm Warning is now out for the Charlotte metro area ahead of impacts from Ian.
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning ahead of impacts from Ian
The current track brings Ian into South Caroline near Charleston Friday PM as either a strong...
Tracking Ian: Tropical Storm Warning issued for Charlotte metro area
Tropical Storm Ian to bring heavy rain, strong wind to Charlotte area
Tropical Storm Ian to bring heavy rain, strong wind to Charlotte area