NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Study: Drinking coffee daily could lead to longer lifespan

FILE - A new study suggests drinking coffee could have benefits that lead to a longer lifespan.
FILE - A new study suggests drinking coffee could have benefits that lead to a longer lifespan.(Pixabay/MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests two or three cups of coffee a day could lead to a longer life.

According to the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, people who drink coffee had increased longevity and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease when compared to non-coffee drinkers.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 449,000 people between the ages of 40 and 69.

The benefits were there whether the person enjoyed ground, instant or even decaffeinated coffee.

Researchers say the lowest risks were found in those who consume four to five cups a day of ground coffee, along with those who enjoyed two to three cups a day of instant coffee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impacts from Hurricane Ian
Tracking Hurricane Ian, and weekend impacts for the Carolinas
An eruption off Tonga has created a tiny island in the Pacific.
A new island has emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the Charlotte area due to impacts from the remnants...
First Alert Weather Day: Ian set to bring heavy rain, strong wind on Saturday
The EpiCentre in Uptown Charlotte has been renamed Queen City Quarter with new plans in the...
Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision

Latest News

Homeless tent from Charlotte, circa 2021
“It’s the right thing to do”: Local homeless outreaches ramp up efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival
In August, a 104,066.86 dollar bid was approved to replace HVAC units in mobile classrooms at...
‘Hallelujah:’ CMS prepares to replace HVAC units in mobile classrooms at 18 schools
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
FILE - In this photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season,...
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59