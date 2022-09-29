St. Jude Dream Home Open House tours start this weekend

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is ready for its new owner!

WBTV and Dream Home Builder Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes and Realty, and several volunteers, supporters and sponsors officially cut the ribbon on the Monroe home Wednesday afternoon.

The 2,800 square foot home on Arden Drive is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home valued at $475,000.

Back in July, all 26,000 tickets for a chance to win the home sold out in just 28 hours. That helped raise a Dream Home record of $2.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In addition to the home, people who purchased a ticket are also eligible for several other great prizes. The drawing for the home and the other prizes will happen Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. on WBTV.

In the meantime, if you would like to see the home in person, it will be open for free tours starting Sunday, Oct. 2, from 12 to 5 p.m.

It will also be open:

Saturday, Oct. 8: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9: 12 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16: 12 to 5 p.m.

The home’s address is 2111 Arden Drive, Monroe, N.C. 28112.

If you visit the home, you can register to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Ashley Furniture, which staged the home. You do not need to have purchased a ticket to tour the home and registering for the prize from Ashley is free.

Check out our Dream Home website to learn more about the progress of the home throughout this year’s campaign.

