NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

St. Jude Dream Home Open House tours start this weekend

The 2,800 square foot home on Arden Drive is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home valued at $475,000.
A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the giving away of the home.
By Mary King
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is ready for its new owner!

WBTV and Dream Home Builder Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes and Realty, and several volunteers, supporters and sponsors officially cut the ribbon on the Monroe home Wednesday afternoon.

The 2,800 square foot home on Arden Drive is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home valued at $475,000.

Back in July, all 26,000 tickets for a chance to win the home sold out in just 28 hours. That helped raise a Dream Home record of $2.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In addition to the home, people who purchased a ticket are also eligible for several other great prizes. The drawing for the home and the other prizes will happen Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. on WBTV.

In the meantime, if you would like to see the home in person, it will be open for free tours starting Sunday, Oct. 2, from 12 to 5 p.m.

It will also be open:

  • Saturday, Oct. 8: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 9: 12 to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 15: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 16: 12 to 5 p.m.

The home’s address is 2111 Arden Drive, Monroe, N.C. 28112.

If you visit the home, you can register to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Ashley Furniture, which staged the home. You do not need to have purchased a ticket to tour the home and registering for the prize from Ashley is free.

Check out our Dream Home website to learn more about the progress of the home throughout this year’s campaign.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eruption off Tonga has created a tiny island in the Pacific.
A new island has emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
The current track brings Ian into South Caroline near Charleston Friday PM as either a strong...
Tracking Ian: Storm upgrades to Category 1 hurricane on Thursday evening
A Tropical Storm Warning is now out for the Charlotte metro area ahead of impacts from Ian.
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning ahead of impacts from Ian
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian nears North Carolina.
Gov. Roy Cooper issues state of emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches N.C.

Latest News

Andre would bring love, care to a family
Andre would bring love, care to a family
Partially burned sign from Morgan Chair's building in Stanfield
“Thank you to everybody who stepped up,” Morgan Chair finds new location after devastating fire
The Hall Family Farm is opening its corn maze this weekend. The theme is "Great Train Robbery."
Hall Family Farm opening corn maze, pumpkin patch in time for first full day of fall
Hall Family Farm opening corn maze, pumpkin patch in time for first full day of fall