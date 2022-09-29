Rock Hill, S.C. crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a Rock Hill crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 a.m. on Meadow Lake Road, near Meadow Lane.

The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord is believed to have gone off the right side of the road, lost control of the car, and then went off the left side. Troopers say they hit a mailbox, ran into a ditch, and then the car overturned.

There were no other passengers in the car and the Honda was the only vehicle involved.

