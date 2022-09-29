NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: 3-year-old girl dies after tree branch falls on camper in ‘freak accident’

Police in Florida say a tree branch fell and killed a 3-year-old girl this week at an RV park...
Police in Florida say a tree branch fell and killed a 3-year-old girl this week at an RV park and campground site.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a child was struck and killed by a tree branch at an area campground this week.

The Ocala Police Department reports the incident happened on Tuesday at an RV park and campground at Oak Tree Village on Blitchon Road, about 75 miles outside of Orlando.

The tree limb hit a 3-year-old girl who was camping at the site with her family in what officers are calling a “freak accident,” according to WCJB. Authorities said the girl was rushed to the hospital but later died.

According to officials, the girl was next to your 5-year-old sister when the branch fell but she was not injured.

Ocala police did not immediately release the family’s name.

The tree fell before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impacts from Hurricane Ian
Tracking Hurricane Ian, and weekend impacts for the Carolinas
An eruption off Tonga has created a tiny island in the Pacific.
A new island has emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the Charlotte area due to impacts from the remnants...
First Alert Weather Day: Ian set to bring heavy rain, strong wind on Saturday
The EpiCentre in Uptown Charlotte has been renamed Queen City Quarter with new plans in the...
Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision

Latest News

Homeless tent from Charlotte, circa 2021
“It’s the right thing to do”: Local homeless outreaches ramp up efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival
In August, a 104,066.86 dollar bid was approved to replace HVAC units in mobile classrooms at...
‘Hallelujah:’ CMS prepares to replace HVAC units in mobile classrooms at 18 schools
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
FILE - In this photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season,...
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59