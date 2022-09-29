NC DHHS Flu
One person killed in crash in south Charlotte, Medic says

The crash happened on Ballantyne Commons Parkway near Johnston Road.
One person was killed in a crash in the Ballantyne area on Thursday night.
One person was killed in a crash in the Ballantyne area on Thursday night.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in south Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened on Ballantyne Commons Parkway near Johnston Road.

Medic pronounced the victim dead.

More details will be provided as they become available.

