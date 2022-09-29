One person killed in crash in south Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in south Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened on Ballantyne Commons Parkway near Johnston Road.

Medic pronounced the victim dead.

More details will be provided as they become available.

