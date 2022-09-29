Mecklenburg County man wins $1 million playing Mega Millions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville man scored big in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and winning $1 million.

Carl Izzard bought his two dollar ticket from Adam’s Market on Elm Lane. He matched all five balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five balls is 1 out of 12.6 million.

He arrived at headquarters Wednesday to collect his price of $710,101 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Tickets sakes make it possible for the lottery to raise over $2.5 million for education. Check out more information on www.nclottery.com.

