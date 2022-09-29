“It’s the right thing to do”: Local homeless outreaches ramp up efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Hurricane Ian devastates the Gulf Shore coast of Florida, the city of Charlotte waits to see what kind of impact the storm will have on the Queen City over the weekend.

For local organizations like Block Love Charlotte and Roof Above, this week has been spent trying to make sure the homeless community in town can brave the elements as best they can.

Shelters are expecting to be near capacity, and are collecting extra supplies such as socks, tarps, and ponchos to help the homeless community that won’t have a roof as the storm hits.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” Block Love Charlotte’s executive director Deborah Phillips said. “Had it been me, and it has been me, I just wanted that hand. So I’m trying to be the hand I once needed.”

While shelters like Roof Above can’t add more beds, they can do everything possible to stay open and help everyone that comes for help.

Roof Above’s VP of Engagement Randall Hitt hopes that the increase in donations and awareness of the homeless problem this weekend can open some eyes to the underlying problems of homelessness in the city.

“When you have good weather, you know we’re down here in the South and everything is so wonderful outside, you may not be thinking of the person who’s sleeping outside, or the person who spends 60% of the time outside,” Hitt said. “It is a time that we can share that message of ‘hey let’s not just think about this as a moment in time’, let’s think about what’s that longer term solution around housing.

