First Alert Weather Day: Remnants of Ian to impact Friday-Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday, with the biggest impacts from heavy rain and damaging winds during the day Friday.

Three to six inches of rainfall will be possible, along with wind gusts of 50-60 mph. Scattered rain will likely linger for Saturday and Sunday, but the impacts will not be as bad.

Friday: Biggest impacts from heavy rain and damaging winds; gusts around 60 mph possible.

Saturday: Scattered rain, with breezy conditions, and highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Scattered rain lingers, with highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight will be cloudy, cool, and windy, with overnight low temperatures in the mid 50s for the piedmont, and lower 40s in the mountains.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday through Saturday, with a First Alert for Sunday.

Local impacts of Hurricane Ian (WBTV First Alert Weather)

The heaviest rain is expected Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning, which could cause localized flooding issues, as 3-6 inches of rainfall will be possible. Gusty winds of 50 mph or higher are likely for Friday afternoon and night, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian moves into the WBTV viewing area.

High temperatures will be around 60 degrees for Friday, with upper 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. The mountains will be even cooler, with weekend high temperatures in the 50s.

A few rain showers will linger for Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures ranging from 65-70 degrees. Dry and pleasant weather develop for midweek next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Hurricane Ian Update:

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Hurricane Ian is a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph, and a movement to the north-northeast at 10 mph. Ian is expected to remain a hurricane tonight into early Friday morning, as with some strengthening possible as it approaches the South Carolina coast.

Ian is expected to make landfall between Charleston, S.C. and Georgetown, S.C. by the early afternoon of Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. By Friday evening, Ian will pass near Florence, S.C., and into the WBTV viewing area by Friday night. By 8 a.m. Saturday, the center of circulation is expected to be near the I-40 corridor.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

