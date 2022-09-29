Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, people in the area are getting ready for whatever the storm throws at them. In the foothills, they’ve been preparing for several days for this unwanted guest.

“This is your 24 hours to get ready.”

A stark warning from Catawba County to residents to get geared up and be ready.”

“By this time tomorrow, we should be seeing some of the effects of this. And once it starts it’s too late.”

Karyn Yaussy with Catawba County says two days of heavy rains could catch people off guard.

Also Read: Charlotte organizations preparing relief efforts as Ian heads towards Carolinas

“Which is a really bad one-two punch which can lead to flash flooding, could cause trees and limbs to come down.”

It’s something they’ve seen before. High winds and rains from previous storms have knocked out power, overflowed creeks and toppled trees on houses.

To help try to minimize the problems the incoming storm might cause, crews have been preparing for the unknown. Here at the Newton Utilities Department, workers are busy clearing storm drains and checking gear to make sure it’s in good working order. Other departments like fire, police and Medics have put their crews on standby in case backup is needed. Emergency situation rooms are also being readied if a more coordinated approach is needed.

“However severe it becomes we want to make sure we’re ready.”

Alex Frick with Newton says whatever can be done is being done, Now, it’s just a waiting game.

“We’ll have crews on standby throughout the event to make sure if any issues arise with public utilities, public services we can address them as quickly as possible.” Frick said.

We asked crews what is the one important tip to keep people safe when Ian hits our area. They all told WBTV to stay out of standing water. You never know what’s lurking below the surface, like powerlines.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.