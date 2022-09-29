NC DHHS Flu
CMS Board seeks public’s input on new superintendent

The community engagement will use interviews, focus groups, surveys and other methods to decide the next steps in the role.
Hugh Hattabaugh
Hugh Hattabaugh(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education is seeking community input on the selection of a new superintendent.

With interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh’s contract ending in June, the Charlotte-based consulting firm Civility Localized will conduct community engagement from Sept. 26 to Nov. 18 for the new superintendent.

Hattabaugh was named interim superintendent in April 2022 after former superintendent Earnest Winston had his contract terminated. Winston took the position in 2019 and became CMS’ fifth superintendent in 10 years.

The community engagement will use interviews, focus groups, surveys and other methods to decide the next steps in the role.

Also Read: CMS launches out-of-school tutoring program for 42 low-performing schools

Specific information on how to participate and the survey website is posted here.

“We want to hear from students, parents, staff, and partners throughout Mecklenburg County. Your voices matter. What personal qualities and skills do you value in the next superintendent? Share your hopes, dreams, and expectations,” said Elyse C. Dashew, chairperson of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.

The input gathered will be reported to the Board at its Dec. 13 meeting. The search will begin in January 2023, with an expectation of hiring the superintendent by summer.

“The goal is to gain as many perspectives as possible,” said Civility Localized founder Christine Edwards, who is a CMS graduate. Civility Localized (formerly Amplify Charlotte) is a minority-owned, woman-owned consulting firm located in Charlotte, NC.

