Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning ahead of impacts from Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Tropical Storm Warning has been hoisted for the Charlotte metro area ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Ian starting Friday.

As of right now, Ian is off Florida and is forecast to be a hurricane again later on Thursday.

It should be a hurricane when it makes its second U.S. landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast, the entirety of which is now under a Hurricane Warning.

FIRST ALERT: As I suspected, updated forecast track brings #ian into the Charleston area as a low-grade #hurricane midday Friday. Hurricane Warnings are now up for the entire SC coast, Tropical Storm Warning now out for #CLT metro. @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ySdASF9xMH — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 29, 2022

As we’ve seen with the much faster forward speed, a slight change in the landfall site could have big implications on our local weather.

Already with the storm forecast to be stronger at landfall, we’ve increased the possible wind gusts to near 45 mph, especially south/east of Interstate 85, Friday PM. There is a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Lancaster and Chesterfield counties in South Carolina at this time, and based on the forecast, some sort of wind warning will probably be issued for the North Carolina Piedmont later today.

We’ll stay dry today with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and tonight, but rain will overspread the area from southeast to northwest early on Friday. It will also be very windy and cold, with afternoon readings only in the upper 50s to lower 60s, about 20 degrees below normal for late September.

Depending on the eventual track and forward speed, it appears as if the worst weather around the WBTV viewing area will come Friday and Friday night, tapering down early on Saturday.

FIRST ALERT: With #Ian forecast to move faster, the worst of the weather may be over with around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area early Saturday, but other models suggest showers will linger through much of Saturday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/tCMCusU9Uy — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 29, 2022

Gusty winds and flooding from three to six inches of rain are the main concerns. Please note, if the track shifts farther east, the local impacts will likely adjust as well, so you are urged to stay on top of the situation and pay attention to forecast updates.

Al Conklin

Ian is forecast to strengthen and there is some question as to just how strong it may get before making a second U.S. landfall Friday in South Carolina.

FIRST ALERT: The biggest concerns for #CLT & the @wbtv_news area Friday - Friday night - early Saturday will be torrential rainfall of 3-6 inches & wind gusts of 35-45 mph. Flooding & power outages seem likely. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/9MmprGaY0G — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 29, 2022

