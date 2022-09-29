Charlotte organizations preparing relief efforts as Ian heads towards Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local organizations are stepping in to help those in the path of the storm.

Some are already deployed to areas in Florida where the damage is extensive, while others are preparing to help communities across the Carolinas.

From hot meals to water bottles and snacks, The Salvation Army’s emergency response mobile unit is stocked.

“Our team is ready if needed to serve 500 meals in the first day if necessary and prepared to serve thousands of meals over the course of the disaster response if called upon to do so,” Captain Mike McGee, with The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, told WBTV.

The Salvation Army has 15 mobile feeding units just like this one across the Carolinas.

The units can go anywhere, but right now they’re expecting to help in Charlotte and the South Carolina coast.

“When we find places where people are in the most need and the greatest hurt we just want to carry a message of hope, a cold bottle of water and a hot meal,” McGee said.

The Salvation Army relies on donations.

You can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or go to helpsalvationarmy.org.

As Floridians assess damage, teams with Lowe’s Home Improvement are ensuring stores are stocked.

“We’ve moved in 700 trucks of product since Friday and we have 400 trucks ready to move into the area once the flood waters clear,” Jacinthe Galpin, the director of the Lowe’s Command Center, said. “We are mobilizing our community relief efforts.”

One of those efforts is the Lowe’s Blue Bucket Brigades.

“We have a bucket of product specifically targeted at cleaning so things like gloves and trash bags and sponges and bleach and so forth,” Galpin said.

People can pick up the buckets at Lowes stores across the country.

Lowe’s first opened its Command Center back in 1989 in response to Hurricane Hugo.

It has helped them to better prepare for the storms that have followed, and for whatever Ian brings our way.

