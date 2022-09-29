Catawba County victim fatally injured in vehicle collision

NC DHHS Flu
Kale Road was closed for three hours for further investigation according to authorities.
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was fatally injured in a vehicle collision on Kale Road near Hudson Chapel Road.

According to the police, a 2000 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Kale Road, crossed the centerline, and sideswipped a southbound 2011 Honda CR-V. Both individuals on the motorcycle were ejected.

The driver of the motorcycle, Tony Travis, 43, of Catawba County, had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a medical center. The passenger, Jacquelin Danielle York, 36, of Claremont, was critically injured and transported on a helicopter to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Kale Road was closed for three hours for further investigation, according to authorities. The police believe that alcohol contributed to the collision.

Travis was charged with driving while impaired. Additional charges won’t be determined during the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

