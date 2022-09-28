NC DHHS Flu
WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River

Manatee River- Dove Burton
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm with windspeeds nearing that of a Category 5.

With warm water in the Gulf and in local bodies of water, like the Manatee River, Ian pulled in the water as though sucking it from the straw. Bradenton Police posted a photo of one area of the river, where they say normally there would be water.

Police described the water as “uncharacteristically low.”

Dove Burton then sent incredible footage to ABC7, show the storm sucking water from the river into the air. This phenomenon serves to fuel the power of the storm when low pressure evaporates the water upward.

