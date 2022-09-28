SCHEDULE CHANGES: High school football games, community events rescheduled due to Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – High school football games and community events are announcing schedule changes and postponements due to expected weekend impacts to the Carolinas from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

The remnants of Ian are forecast to move up into the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday, and that appears to be the timeframe when the heaviest rain can be expected. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday. The main impacts locally appear to be flash flooding from three, to perhaps as much as six inches of rain and gusty winds of 35+ mph. The tornado threat looks low at this time.

Here is a list of schedule changes announced so far. Check back for updates as additional changes are announced.

High School Football Games

CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG SCHOOLS : All varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept 30 have now been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29. All junior varsity games will be played on Monday, Oct. 3.

ROCK HILL SCHOOLS : All varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept 30 have now been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29.

CATAWBA COUNTY SCHOOLS : All JV games will be played Wednesday, Sept. 28, and all varsity games will be played Thursday, Sept. 29.

UNION COUNTY SCHOOLS : All varsity games will be played on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. The exception is Forest Hills versus Parkwood, with kickoff on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The remaining JV schedule is Monroe at Anson at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28; Sun Valley at Cuthbertson at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3; and Forest Hills at Parkwood at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

ANSON COUNTY SCHOOLS: All varsity games have been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, and all JV games will be played Monday, Oct. 3.

Events

TASTE OF CHARLOTTE : The event, which was scheduled for this weekend at Truist Field, will now be held Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.

PINK CUPCAKE WALK : The walk, originally scheduled for Oct. 1 at Truist Field, will now take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 8 before the Taste of Charlotte starts for the day.

