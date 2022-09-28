NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Research firm warns: 98% chance of global recession on horizon

A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.
A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.(belterz via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A research firm warns a worldwide recession is likely on the horizon.

According to a probability model run by Ned Davis Research, there is about a 98% chance of a global recession.

The only other times the recession model was that high was during severe economic downturns. Most recently in 2020, and during the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.

Economists seem to agree. The world economic forum said seven of 10 economists consider a global recession somewhat likely.

On a positive note, researchers said although recession risks are rising, the U.S. recession probability model is still at rock-bottom levels.

The national jobs market remains strong, consumers continue spending, and corporate profits are sturdy.

There are also hopes U.S. inflation will cool off in the coming months as supply catches up with demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impacts from Hurricane Ian
Tracking Hurricane Ian, and weekend impacts for the Carolinas
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
The EpiCentre in Uptown Charlotte has been renamed Queen City Quarter with new plans in the...
Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the Charlotte area due to impacts from the remnants...
First Alert Weather Day: Ian set to bring heavy rain, strong wind on Saturday
As of 5pm Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is a category three hurricane with winds of 120 mph, and a...
Be prepared Friday, Hurricane Ian’s weekend impact expected to begin

Latest News

Farmers concerned about fruits ahead of Hurricane Ian
Farmers concerned about fruits ahead of Hurricane Ian
At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Oakland on Wednesday, officials...
At least 6 people wounded in shooting at school in Oakland
Tulsa District Attorney candidate Steve Kunzweiler, left, chats with his daughter Jennifer...
Tulsa prosecutor recovering after being stabbed by daughter
President Biden asked if deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski was present at a White House food...
White House: Late congresswoman ‘top of mind’ in Biden flub
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Police probe slain teen’s role in deadly California shootout