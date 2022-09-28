Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Highway 9 near Potter Road, just outside of Lancaster, around 4:12 p.m.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Highway 9 when the pedestrian attempted to cross the highway in front of it and was hit.

The pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.

Officials have not yet released any information regarding the victim.

