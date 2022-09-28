Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Lancaster County
The incident happened on Highway 9 near Potter Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Highway 9 near Potter Road, just outside of Lancaster, around 4:12 p.m.
Troopers said the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Highway 9 when the pedestrian attempted to cross the highway in front of it and was hit.
The pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.
Officials have not yet released any information regarding the victim.
Related: 15-year-old girl shot and killed in Lancaster County drive-by shooting
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.