Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Lancaster County

The incident happened on Highway 9 near Potter Road on Wednesday afternoon.
One person was killed after they were hit by a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County on Wednesday.
One person was killed after they were hit by a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County on Wednesday.(Gray)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Highway 9 near Potter Road, just outside of Lancaster, around 4:12 p.m.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Highway 9 when the pedestrian attempted to cross the highway in front of it and was hit.

The pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.

Officials have not yet released any information regarding the victim.

