NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys

FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the four Cubans reached Stock Island,...
FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the four Cubans reached Stock Island, just east of Key West, and reported their vessel sank Wednesday because of inclement weather.(WNEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys and three others were rescued from the ocean after their boat sank Wednesday, shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida. But 20 more people might be missing, officials said.

The four Cubans reached Stock Island, just east of Key West, and reported their vessel sank because of inclement weather, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said in a post on Twitter.

The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles (three kilometers) south of the island chain, officials said.

The survivors were taken to a local hospital for symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration.

Air crews continued to search for the remaining migrants.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impacts from Hurricane Ian
Tracking Hurricane Ian, and weekend impacts for the Carolinas
An eruption off Tonga has created a tiny island in the Pacific.
A new island has emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the Charlotte area due to impacts from the remnants...
First Alert Weather Day: Ian set to bring heavy rain, strong wind on Saturday
The EpiCentre in Uptown Charlotte has been renamed Queen City Quarter with new plans in the...
Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision

Latest News

FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures
President Biden asked if deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski was present at a White House food...
White House: Late congresswoman ‘top of mind’ in Biden flub
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
One person was killed after they were hit by a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County on Wednesday.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Lancaster County
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Sirhan...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan asks to go home to live ‘in peace’