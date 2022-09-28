NC DHHS Flu
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
By Vanessa Garcia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Amazon officials say they had to close one of their facilities in Texas due to bed bugs.

KFDA reports the Amazon facility is in Amarillo and the temporary closure is effective immediately.

“We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building,” said Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson.

Officials said products from the facility are not being sent out to customers during the closure, and customer orders are not being processed at the site.

“All employees are being paid while the site is closed. Other sites in the area are handling customer orders,” Stephenson said.

According to Amazon, the facility’s current inventory will be recycled or returned to suppliers after being inspected.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

