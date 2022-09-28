Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ is casting Charlotte singles, while ‘The Ultimatium’ starts filming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - The casting company behind Netflix’s Love is Blind is casting singles in Charlotte.

Whether you’re single or committed, you may have seen recent ads on Instagram with casting calls for the reality show and you’re not alone.

What’s happening: Kinetic Content Casting, the casting company behind the popular love series, announced on social media that they’re casting singles in four cities: Charlotte, Tampa, D.C. and Detroit.

Flashback: It’s not clear if filming will take place in Charlotte but another reality show appears to be filming around the city.

Kinetic Content was searching for committed couples for The Ultimatum and production positions started a few days ago with a two-month duration.

Season 1 of Love is Blind casted 30 singles from Chicago but filmed in Atlanta so there’s a chance filming will not happen in Charlotte.

Context: Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged before actually meeting in person.

The show is designed to focus on making a love match based on an emotional connection rather than a physical connection.

Singles are placed in pods to exchange conversations without seeing their love match face to face.

Between the lines: Charlotte is the 40th best city for singles to live in according to data by Apartment List.

Two of the cities with casting calls, Washington and Detroit, are among the top 10 cities for single people to live in.

What’s next: Interested singles can complete this questionnaire.

One question suggests that traveling may be a part of the experience because it asks for a valid passport.

The application also requests a photo and short video explaining why you’re ready to find love in the pod.

