Maiden woman charged in drug overdose investigation

Police say the death by distribution charge came from an overdose death in February.
Madison Dare Winslow
Madison Dare Winslow(Maiden Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincolnton woman was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug charges, including death by distribution.

According to Maiden police, Madison Dare Winslow, 23, was charged with death by distribution, four counts of conspiracy to trafficking opium/heroin, possession of schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is being held on a $160,000 secured bond.

