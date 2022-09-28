Maiden woman charged in drug overdose investigation

MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincolnton woman was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug charges, including death by distribution.

According to Maiden police, Madison Dare Winslow, 23, was charged with death by distribution, four counts of conspiracy to trafficking opium/heroin, possession of schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the death by distribution charge came from an overdose death in February.

She is being held on a $160,000 secured bond.

