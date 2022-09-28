NC DHHS Flu
Lancaster County schools to go virtual on Friday as Hurricane Ian approaches

The district said that all school and office buildings will be closed.
School administrators will be able to provide further details to students and staff on Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County School District announced on Wednesday that all schools within the district will have virtual-learning days this Friday, Sept. 30.

The district says that all school and office buildings will be closed, and all afterschool programs and extracurricular activities that were scheduled for this weekend have been canceled.

High school football games that had been scheduled for Friday night have been moved to Thursday.

The district says that wind, which could reach top speeds of greater than 40 mph, could affect transportation, and is one reason for district’s decision.

School administrators will be able to provide further details to students and staff on Thursday.

