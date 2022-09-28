NC DHHS Flu
Jill Biden hosts White House reading of student poets

Biden also celebrated the program’s 10th anniversary this year.
Jill Biden hosts student poet reading at the White House
Jill Biden hosts student poet reading at the White House(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - Jill Biden has hosted a White House reading by this year’s group of National Student Poets. The first lady is an English and writing teacher who says she has turned to poetry at times in her own life to find the joy in other people’s words.

The five student poets recognized Tuesday attend high school in Washington state, New Mexico, South Carolina, Wisconsin and New York City. Each student read their winning poem.

The 24th poet laureate of the United States, Ada Limón, participated. Biden also celebrated the program’s 10th anniversary this year.

“We’re not just celebrating poetry,” Limón said. “We’re celebrating the future of poetry.”

The program selects and provides scholarships annually to five student poets — one from each of the five U.S. geographical regions — to serve as literary ambassadors in their communities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

