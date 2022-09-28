Hurricane Ian near Category 5 status; First Alerts to weekend impacts from storm’s remnants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A veil of high clouds will filter and dim the sunshine around the WBTV area today and it will be cool and breezy this afternoon. Highs will only make it back to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Today and Thursday: Breezy, dry and cool

Friday: Ian approaches from the south, rain moves in

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day, heavy rain & wind

A bit more cloud cover - mainly high, cirrus clouds blowing off from #Ian - but otherwise a dry, breezy & cool early Autumn day around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/D8Iog8ankU — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 28, 2022

We’ll be partly cloudy and cool again tonight. Most neighborhoods will drop back into the chilly 40s.

We’ll stay dry under mostly cloudy skies Thursday, afternoon readings will again only get back to about 70 degrees.

A First Alert kicks in starting on Friday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian track across South Carolina. The breeze will increase and so rain will eventually overspread our area. With highs in the lower 60s, Friday is shaping up to be not only wet but breezy and chilly.

The remnants of Ian are forecast to move up into the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday, and that appears to be the timeframe when the heaviest rain can be expected. That’s why we’ve declared Saturday as a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! The main impacts locally appear to be flash flooding from three, to perhaps as much as six inches of rain and gusty winds of 35+ mph. The tornado threat looks low at this time.

FIRST ALERT: Our weather will remain quiet across the @wbtv_news area until Friday. As the remnants of #Ian drift our way, rain & wind will pick up, with the worst conditions expected to roll thru the #CLT region Friday night thru Saturday, improving Sunday #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/MZKcw0k8NQ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 28, 2022

Sunday does show signs of improvement, with perhaps some sun breaking through, but still a lingering chance for scattered showers.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall later today along the southwest coast of Florida. Ian is a major storm, with winds of more than 150 mph and so a devastating blow will be delivered to Florida today. Torrential rain, up to 20 inches, flash flooding, intense wind gusts and tornadoes are all part of the equation there.

FIRST ALERT: #Ian is now just under Cat 5 status, as the pressure has continued to drop (937mb) & max sustained winds have increased to 155mph. #HurricanceIan will delver a devastating blow to SW Florida. Storm surge 12-16 Feet forecast. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/cxS7jnZlb0 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 28, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

