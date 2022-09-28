Gov. Roy Cooper issues state of emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency as the storm nears the Carolinas.

“A state of emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” Gov. Cooper said. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”

Across the state, heavy rainfall and possible flooding on Friday and Saturday can be expected.

The declaration of a state of emergency allows the activation of N.C.’s emergency operations plan, waives transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, helps first responders and the agriculture industry, and protects consumers from price gouging.

The State Emergency Response Team will activate on Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and plans to move to 24-hour operations on Friday morning.

North Carolinians are advised to stay aware and keep a close eye on the forecast for the next several days. Much of North Carolina is forecast to see 2-5 inches late this week and weekend, with 5-7 inches possible near the coast.

These rainfall totals could lead to localized flash flooding, landslides in the mountains, and rises on main-stem rivers.

The governor and state officials advise these tips to make sure people are personally prepared:

Have multiple ways to receive emergency information, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on a cell phone and download a weather app.

Have an emergency plan. Know where to go if there’s a need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Public shelters should be a last resort.

for info on how to build an emergency kit. Gather some emergency supplies or refresh an emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.

WBTV will be closely following Hurricane Ian throughout the week and this week both online and on-air.

