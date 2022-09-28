NC DHHS Flu
Gov. McMaster issues state of emergency for the state

Gov. McMaster and state emergency management leaders provide update Tuesday afternoon on the state's response to Hurricane Ian.(Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency for South Carolina Wednesday.

McMaster signed Executive Order 2022-28 and activated the state’s emergency operations plan which enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact.

“It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane Ian will affect South Carolina, but preparations at the state level are well underway, and this declaration of emergency is another step in that process,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We do know we’ll see a lot of rain and significant storm surge on our coastline over the coming days – now is the time for each South Carolinian to make plans for every contingency and be prepared.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida around noon on Wednesday as a Category 4 with winds of up to 155 mph.

The current forecast for the Midlands can be found here.

