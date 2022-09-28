First Alert Weather Days declared for weekend impacts from remnants of Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ian will be making landfall today as a major hurricane in southwest Florida causing catastrophic damage. Impacts will be felt here by Friday and First Alert Weather Days have been declared for both Friday and Saturday.

Today and Tomorrow: Dry, increasing clouds & cool

First Alert Friday: Hurricane Ian brings rain and gusty winds

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Heavy rains and gusty winds; flash flooding possible

High clouds from the outer bands of Ian have already moved across the region this morning. Expect filtered sunshine and cooler high temperatures near 70 degrees with dry conditions. Overnight lows will get chilly once again in the upper 40s by early Thursday.

While Thursday will be mainly dry, clouds and winds will increase ahead of the rain from Hurricane Ian. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Rain will move in as early as Friday morning and become heavy throughout the day. Winds will be strong, gusting upwards of 35 mph. Flash flooding along with downed trees/power lines are the primary concerns as of now. Temperatures will reflect the weather with much cooler temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tie down any loose outdoor furniture and bring them indoors! High temperatures will remain very cool in the low 60s.

Remnants of Hurricane Ian will make their way to the Carolinas this weekend. (Source: WBTV)

More unsettled, wet, and windy weather will continue into parts of Saturday. Flooding and high winds will remain a concern. Sunday does not appear to be as wet with a few showers in the forecast.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Ian remains a major hurricane expected to make landfall in southwest Florida today causing likely catastrophic damage. As Ian moves out of Florida the next few days, the outer rain bands will begin to impact our area Friday with ongoing showers and storms into Sunday. Ian will dump out of Florida into the east coast waters where it will then make a second landfall along the GA/SC coast border. The remnant low pressure will then move over the Carolinas on Saturday.

Stay weather aware!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

